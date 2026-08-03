Auqib Nabi earns maiden India call-up, replaces injured Bumrah in India's Test squad for SL tour

Bumrah, originally named in the squad, has been ruled out of the tour as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England.

It is Nabi's maiden call-up to the senior national team.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah's replacement. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team," the BCCI said in a statement.

The 29-year-old Nabi, who hails from a remote village in Kashmir's Baramulla, is the third player from J&K after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik to get a senior national team call-up. Rasool and Malik played for India in limited overs format.