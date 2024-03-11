Atletico suffers 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz ahead of Inter clash

BARCELONA: Ahead of its Champions League outing against Inter Milan on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid flopped to a 2-0 loss at Cadiz on Saturday in the Spanish league.

Juanmi Jimenez scored twice to lead Cadiz’s victory. The forward, who joined Cadiz on loan this winter, scored in the 24th and 64th minutes.

Atletico hosts Inter on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 1-0 loss in Italy to advance to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

Atletico’s top player in attack, Antoine Griezmann, remained on the injured list with an ankle sprain.

Diego Simeone’s team has only won once in its last five games across all competitions. The loss at Cadiz left Atletico in fourth place in the domestic league.

“It is clear that with the game we played today we have absolutely nothing to say,” Simeone responded when asked after the game if he thought his team could overhaul the first-leg loss to Inter.

Cadiz ended a run of 23 consecutive rounds without a victory dating back to its last win in September. It is in 18th place in the relegation zone, but just two points from Celta Vigo in safety.

Juanmi put the hosts ahead when he headed in a cross after finding space between central defenders Mario Hermoso and Gabriel Paulista. Before his second goal Juanmi deftly nudged Paulita in the back when he was trying to intercept a ball before beating Jan Oblak.

The 30-year-old Juanmi played on loan from Real Betis at Saudi Arabian club Al-Riyadh for the first half of the season before Betis then loaned him to Cadiz at the end of the winter transfer window.

Girona climbs to second

Girona beat Osasuna 2-0 to reclaim second place from Barcelona. Portu gave Girona the lead in the 13th from a pass by Viktor Tsygankov. Savio put the result finally beyond doubt in the 86th when he stabbed in an exquisite back-heeled pass from Aleix Garcia inside the area.

Girona moved a point ahead of Barcelona, which had overtaken Girona after beating Mallorca on Friday. Leader Real Madrid is four points ahead of Girona before hosting Celta on Sunday.

Former league leader Girona had struggled with three losses in its previous four games.