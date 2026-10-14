Atletico Madrid win 2-0 over Man Utd in Champions League

Atletico needed less than a minute to open the scoring after Giuliano Simeone collected a long ball and set up Barrios to side-foot home.

Manchester United saw Bryan Mbeumo fire wide before Marcus Rashford came inches away from connecting with Lisandro Martinez's ball from the back.

Atletico's Johnny Cardoso saw his effort from the edge of the area ruled out after VAR detected an earlier handball by Marcos Llorente, while Julian Alvarez hit the post at the start of the second half.

Manchester United's hopes suffered a major setback in the 74th minute when Leny Yoro was shown a red card.