Atletico Madrid survive Barcelona's early blitz to reach Champions League semifinals

Atletico lost 2-1 but advanced 3-2 on aggregate after having won the first leg 2-0 in Barcelona last week. It will be the team's first last-four appearance in the European competition since 2017.

"To play in a Champions League semifinal, how nice, how nice..." said Simeone, who was visibly moved after the thrilling back-and-forth game.

"It's been 14 years and honestly, seeing the team still competing really moves me," Simeone said. "The players have changed, we've had to start over many times and yet here we are again among the top four in Europe."

Barcelona, trying to return to the last four for the second season in a row, scored twice in the first 24 minutes to even the series, with Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres finding the net.

Atletico struck back still in the first half with a goal by Ademola Lookman.

The Catalan club played a man down from the 79th minute after defender Eric Garcia was shown a red card for fouling Alexander Sorloth to stop a breakaway.