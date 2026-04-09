Atletico beat 10-man Barca in Champions League QF first-leg

The result puts Atletico in firm control of the tie and marks a sharp reversal from Barcelona's 2-1 win in La Liga between the sides just days earlier, with Diego Simeone's team surviving early pressure before capitalizing on a numerical advantage throughout the second half, reports Xinhua.

Barcelona started brightly at Camp Nou, with goalkeeper Juan Musso twice denying Marcus Rashford in an open, high-tempo opening. At the other end, Joan Garcia produced a save to keep out Alvarez.

Barcelona thought they had taken the lead when Lamine Yamal set up Rashford to score, but the effort was ruled out for offside against Yamal.