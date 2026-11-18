Atiqa's third podium of the season, a third-place finish, came in the all important final of Champions of the Future Academy Round 5.2 after kart and engine issues pegged her back at the start of the weekend.

The honour of the fastest lap also belonged to Atiqa who is the first Indian to be backed by the Formula 1 Academy.

In her first season in the age 12-14 category, Atiqa not only punched above her weight, she also battled with the more experienced drivers neck and neck.

She became the youngest driver in the championship history to win a feature race, get pole position, set the fastest lap and clean sweep an entire round (Greece).

Her exploits in Greece turned heads and she earned the respect of rivals up and down the paddock.

That was followed by a sensational pole position in the following round in Viterbo, Italy, where she outpaced Mercedes F1 junior Niccolo Perico. Atiqa's first podium of the season came in Valencia.

She raced majority of the championship as an 11-year-old before turning 12 only last week.

In her maiden season in the junior category, Atiqa finished a commendable fifth out of 53 drivers in the championship.

Atiqa races for Kart Republic -- a team known for producing a battery of Formula 1 drivers.