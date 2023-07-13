Aththis CC beats Thiruvallur CC in final to emerge Thiruvallur League 2nd Div champ

CHENNAI: Aththis CC emerged triumphant in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division after defeating Thiruvallur CC by seven wickets in the final that was hosted recently. After bowling Thiruvallur out for 115, Aththis cruised to its target in just the 19th over. V Tharun Kumar of Aththis finished as the division’s top-scorer (167 runs) and highest wicket-taker (8 scalps)

Second Division: Final: Thiruvallur CC 115 in 30 overs (PV Prajesh Rajan 27, K Sampath Kumar 29, S Sachin 3/17) lost to Aththis CC 116/3 in 18.1 overs (V Tharun Kumar 30, R Martin Anburaj 48, BM Balu Rajkumar 31*)