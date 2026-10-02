Athish, Prasad put TN U23 in driver’s seat

Starting the day on 45/0, Athish took some time initially against the quicks (overnight 35*) before taking total control of the situation out in the middle. The left-handed batter took calculative risks against the quick, and was particularly harsh on Nikhil Giri, against whom he hit 37 runs.

Athish also took on the left-arm spinners, Emanjot Singh Chahal and Varun Singh Bhuie en route to his half-century, which he celebrated in fine fashion, mimicking Indian opener Shubman Gill. "Two days ago, my dad sent me Shubman Gill's celebration. So it was actually a pre-planned celebration,” Athish said after the clash.