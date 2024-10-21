At CM's Trophy, disabled youngster's dream takes virtual flight in ESports event

CHENNAI: Thirumurugan Velu from Tiruvottiyur, has always been an avid cricket fan. That is a game he loved, but one that he cannot play. The 21-year-old has always had to navigate life in a wheelchair due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) since birth. But he is not a quitter. That is how Thirumurugan took to ESports.

On Sunday, the youngster was among the contestants at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the final day of ESports competition that was organised as part of the Chief Minister’s Trophy competition, showcasing his skills among hundreds of able-bodied gamers.

Thirumurugan dropped out of school in the 5th grade in 2011 and shifted his focus to gaming. At the time, the gaming industry in India was still in its infancy, and he had no idea of the hurdles that lay ahead. He dedicated countless hours to watching YouTube streams of other gamers, learning new tricks, competing in various 'Real Cricket 2024' tournaments, and playing popular titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Mini Militia, and Clash of Clans on his mobile.

“For people like me, games are the only escape. There is so much pressure from our parents to pursue something else. So when the government organises tournaments, it gives them the belief that we are doing something useful,” Thirumurugan told DT Next.

In 2019, he reached the semi-final of a tournament hosted by SkyESports, but could not participate due to a lack of facilities for para gamers. Sunday marked his first major tournament. “I’d say the opportunities are limited, but I would be happy if more competitions are held that are inclusive and equipped to accommodate players like me,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges Thirumurugan faces in the gaming arena is the absence of special privileges for competitors with disabilities. “We have to play against able-bodied gamers without any adjustments. But how do I manage it,” he asked – and answered it himself: “Practice—that is the only option.”