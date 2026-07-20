At 31, Sindhu roars back with bigger script

While Sindhu has certainly shown trophy-threatening moments in the recent past, those moments were cut short by either injuries or untimely exits from the tournament, leading to her dry spell on court. Someone of her status could have clearly transcended herself into the sunset, but despite the gruelling injuries and physical struggles, Sindhu fought through it all.

"I'm just out of words because it was 19 months since I had won ... I kept believing that I could do it. Even though a lot of people were like, what's happening? Is it done or whatever it is? But I still believed in myself, and I want to thank my family, my coaches and my support staff."

Now, coming to the clash itself, Yamaguchi has had Sindhu’s number quite a bit, and it seemed like the Japanese shuttler would repeat her feat. Especially when the first game was at 17-17, and her past demons could have easily hunted her down. But she then took the initiative, took the attack to the crowd favourite and rallied herself to soar to a new high, becoming the first Indian to win a Japan Open.