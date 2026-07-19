Aston Villa reportedly accepts $157M bid from Chelsea for England midfielder Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa has accepted a bid of 117 million pounds ($157.4 million) for Rogers from Premier League rival Chelsea, Britain's Press Association reported Saturday.

It would eclipse the fee that Manchester City is paying Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson as a record sum for an English player.

PA and other British media reported that Rogers is set for a medical in London on Monday, after returning from the World Cup, ahead of signing a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.