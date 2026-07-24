Aston Villa gets Garnacho on loan from Chelsea days after record sale of Rogers

Garnacho made the move just days after Morgan Rogers went from Villa Park to Chelsea for a record transfer fee for an English player.

The 22-year-old Garnacho, who was a Spain youth international, was not picked for Argentina's World Cup squad. His eight games for Argentina include the title-winning team at the 2024 Copa América when he was a Manchester United player.

Garnacho's one season at Chelsea after a 40 million pounds ($53 million) transfer saw coaches Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior fired as the 2025 Club World Cup winner placed 10th in the Premier League.

Villa enters its fifth season under coach Unai Emery after a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and winning the Europa League title.