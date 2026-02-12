Associate rivals Canada, UAE aim to bounce back after heavy losses

Drawn into the "Group of Death" alongside three top-10 teams -- New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan -- both the UAE and Canada face a daunting and unlikely task of making the Super Eight stage.

Their campaigns got off to disappointing starts, with both sides suffering massive defeats.

While Canada, which dominated the Americas Regional Final by winning all six matches, lost their opener to South Africa by 57 runs, UAE was handed a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand.