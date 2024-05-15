Assam pip Arunachal Pradesh to reach last-eight in U20 Men’s NFC

NARAINPUR: Assam qualified for the quarterfinals of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship from Group G after they beating Arunachal Pradesh 1-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama ground, here on Wednesday.

Assam registered their second consecutive victory, accumulating seven points in the group stage to earn a spot in the quarter-finals. Their journey included a draw against Madhya Pradesh (0-0) and a dominant win over Tripura (6-0).

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh garnered two points from three matches to end their campaign.

The lone goal of the match arrived in the second half, courtesy of Gwgwmsar Gayary. In the 83rd minute, Gayary received an effective cross from Abhinash Boro from the right flank.

With precision, the team's captain executed a flick header to earn three crucial points for his team.

In the other match of the group, played simultaneously, Madhya Pradesh earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Tripura, but it could only give them the second spot in the four-team group with five points from three games.

At halftime, Madhya Pradesh led 1-0, thanks to Narayan Mahato's goal in the 45+4th minute.

In the second half, Madhya Pradesh widened their lead when Mohammad Yasser found the net in the 46th minute, followed by Tripura's John Jamatia converting a penalty in the 56th minute.

Anurag Singh Rajput added a third for Madhya Pradesh in the 64th minute.

Tripura fought back to reduce the margin once again through Biplab Debbarma in the 90+2nd minute, but it couldn’t alter the outcome of the tie.