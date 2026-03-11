Asian Weightlifting Championships in India postponed due to West Asia conflict

The continental event, originally slated for April 1 to 10, has been pushed back by over a month and will now be held from May 12 to 17.

The Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) said the rescheduling was done to ensure the "safe and smooth participation" of all delegations.

"Due to the current situation affecting the Middle East and the Gulf region, the 2026 AWF Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships have been rescheduled," the AWF said in a statement.