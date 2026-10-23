Asian TT: India assured of first mixed doubles medal in 72 years

The Indian pair battled past South Korea’s Park Ganghyeon and Lee Daeun 3–2 (11-6, 8-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9) in a gripping quarterfinal to secure at least bronze.

After taking the opening game 11-6, the Indians lost the next two, leaving themselves under enormous pressure. However, the duo responded impressively, winning the fourth game 11-9 before holding their nerve to clinch the decider by the same margin.

The Indians next face Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Sora Matsushima in the semifinals.

The five-game victory underlined the pair’s resilience and ability to recover when the match threatened to slip away. Harmeet and Yashaswini had progressed to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei and Indonesia (3-0) in the preceding round, after enjoying a first-round bye.