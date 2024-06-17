Asian Team Squash: India women finish fifth, men sixth

NEW DELHI: India women finished fifth and the men in sixth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships which concluded in Dalian, China on Sunday.

The women beat Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu scoring comfortable wins.

However, the men lost to South Korea 1-2, with Velavan Senthilkumar recording a win before Suraj Kumar Chand and Om Semwal lost by narrow margins.

India results:

Men: India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Velavan Senthilkumar bt Jeongmin Ryu 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; Suraj Kumar Chand lost to Minwoo Lee 11-7, 11-13, 9-11, 8-11); Om Semwal lost to Jooyoung Na 9-11, 6-11, 9-11)

Women: India bt Iran 2-0 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-9, 11-7; Pooja Arthi Raghu bt Parmin Nekopayantak 11-5, 11-7, 12-10)