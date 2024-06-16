Asian Team squash: India men and women to vie for fifth position

NEW DELHI: India women will play Iran for fifth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China, on Sunday while the men will take on South Korea to decide the fifth and sixth positions.

On Saturday, the penultimate day of the competition, India women put it past Singapore in the classification stage that saw Sunita Patel and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan win in five games each in dramatic fashion.

Meanwhile, the men beat Iran to advance in their classification round, with Om Semwal and Velavan Senthilkumar also winning in five games each.

India results:

Men: India bt Iran 2-0 (Om Semwal bt Seyed Mohammadreza Ziyaekashani 11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Sepher Etemadpour 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9).

Women: India bt Singapore 2-0 (Sunita Patel bt Vicky Yue Ying Lai 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9; Rathika Seelan bt Au Yeong Wai Yhann 12-14, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9)