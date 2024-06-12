Asian Team Squash Championship: Indian teams record wins on opening day

CHENNAI: The Indian men’s and women’s teams made a winning start at the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 in Dalian, China on Tuesday.

The teams began positively in the group stages. The men were without the promising Abhay Singh, who pulled out due to injury.

The women, spearheaded by Rathika Seelan, beat Macau and Mongolia, while the men, headed by Velavan Senthikumar, began with a convincing win over Kuwait, before falling short against Japan.

India’s results (scores so far)

Men: India bt Kuwait 2-1 (Velavan Senthilkumar bt Athbi Hamad 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha lost to Md Alkhanfar 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 2-11; Suraj Kumar Chand bt Bader Almoghrebi 11-6, 11-7, 11-6).

Women: India bt Macau 2-1 (Rathika Seelan bt Liu Kwai Chi 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Pooja Arthi lost to Yeung Weng Chi 6-11, 5-11, 2-11; Janet Vidhi bt Yeung Wai Leng 11-9, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9).

India bt Mongolia 3-0 (Rathika bt Ariunbileg Altankhuyag 11-2, 11-3, 11-4; Pooja bt Myadagaa Dogsom 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Sunita Patel bt Saran Khishigbaatar 11-1, 11-1, 11-1).