Asian qualifiers: Varun Tomar bags Olympics quota after winning gold 10m air pistol

JAKARTA: Indian shooter Varun Tomar earned a Paris Olympics quota place after clinching gold in 10m men’s air pistol event at the Asian Qualifiers, here on Monday.

The 20-year old shot 239.6 in the final, moving past compatriot Arjun Cheema, who won the silver with the score of 237.3.

The top two shooters in each of these categories, provided they are eligible and their respective countries haven’t secured their full allocation for the event, will secure quotas for their respective country.

India have opened its campaign at Jakarta Asian Olympic Qualifying event, which also doubles up as the 2024 Asia Shooting Championship for rifle and pistol shooters, with a gold in the men’s 10m air pistol team event.

The Indian team comprising Varun, Arjun and Ujjawal Malik secured the top spot with a combined score of 1740, securing the gold medal while Iran and Korea clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

India have already won 13 Paris Olympic quota places in Shooting eight in rifle, three in pistol and two in shotgun.

Sarabjot Singh (men’s 10m air pistol), Manu Bhaker (women’s 25m pistol) and Anish Bhanwala (men's 25m rapid fire pistol) are the three Indian pistol shooters who have already secured a quota.

A country can obtain a maximum of 24 quotas - eight each in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

The Indian shooters are aiming to surpass their maximum 15 quotas won ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last time around.