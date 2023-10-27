Asian Para Games: Raman Sharma's record-breaking run marks another gold for India

HANGZHOU: Raman Sharma stole the limelight with his record-breaking run to bag gold in the men's 1500m-T38 final in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on Friday Raman clocked 4:20.80s and broke his own Asian Para Games record as well as the Asian Record.

Timor-Leste's Teofilo Freitas clinched the silver medal with a timing of 4:21.75s while Japan's Takafumi Igusa settled for silver in the 4:29.42s.

The flurry of medals in athletics continued as Pradeep Kumar and Laxit dominated the podium in the men's Javelin Throw F-54 event on Friday. Pradeep added a silver in India's constantly rising medal tally with his personal best throw of 25.94m.

Laxit also clinched a bronze by producing his personal best attempt of 21.20m. Iran's Erfan Bondori Deraznoei broke the Asian Para Games record with a sensational throw of 28.28m to walk away with a gold medal.

Meanwhile, in the women's Discus Throw-F37/38 final Lakshmi bagged a bronze with her personal best attempt of 22.55m.

China's Na Mi and Yingli Li dominated the podium standings by clinching gold and silver respectively.

Na Mi broke the record in the event with a sensational throw of 38.73m While Yingli produced her season-best throw of 37.04m and settled for a silver medal.

Earlier, Sheetal Devi kicked off the day on a remarkable note as she bagged the coveted gold medal in the women's compound open event.

Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery claimed a gold medal by defeating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah in the women's compound open event. It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets.

She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining. Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.