Asian Games Women's Cricket Final: SL bowlers restrict India to 116

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan women have bowled tight spells to keep India at 116 for the loss of seven wickets in the Asian Games Women's Gold Medal match at the ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Shefali Varma was sent back for a 15-ball 9 runs by Sugandhika Kumari, thanks to a nimble wicket-keeping by Anushka Sanjeewani.

Star batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stiched a partnership of 73 fronting the Indian resistance. Mandhana vanished for 46, after which Jemimah managed to score 40 but couldn't find an able partnership as the middle order crumbled.

Every Sri Lankan bowler was economical, Inoshi Priyadarshini stands out for her 3-over spell that just went for 11 runs, consisting a maiden.

Sri Lanka requires 117 in its 20-over quota to win the gold medal in the Asian Games.

