Asian Games, Women's Cricket Final: Indian eves clinch gold defeating Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: The Indian women have trounced the Sri Lankans to win the gold medal of the Asian Games Women's Cricket. India successfully defended 116 by holding Sri Lanka at 97.

The Indian bowlers displayed a neat performance by taking wickets in regular intervals. Titas Sadhu spelt magic as she conceded just six runs, grabbed three wickets and boasted a maiden in her four-over quota.

Twenties from Hasini Perera (25) and Nilakshi (23) weren't enough, and the duo were unable to convert their good starts into match-winning knocks.