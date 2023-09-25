Asian Games, Women's Cricket Final: India wins the toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: The Indian women's team has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the Asian Games Women's Cricket at Hangzhou on Monday.

After the commanding eight-wicket win over Bangladesh, India is the favourite to win the finals. Sri Lanka too will bank on its remarkable performance against Pakistan in its semifinal clash.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani.

