Asian Games: 'We are looking forward to Semi-Finals,' says Hockey player Ishika Chaudhary

HANGZHOU: After registering a win against Hong Kong in their last league match at the Asian Games, Hockey player Ishika Chaudhary is excited to play in the semi-final. The Indian Women's hockey team stormed into the semi-finals after defeating Hong Kong by 13-0 on Tuesday.

Chaudhary said that they are playing well in the tournament and she is hopeful for a great semi-final which will be played on Wednesday.

"It was a good match. I think the team really played well and we tried to do some things that will help in upcoming matches...We are looking forward to the Semi-Finals," Chaudhary said. India finished their league matches unbeaten with three wins and one draw, collecting 10 points. They are at the top of the table in their Pool A.

Vandana Katariya (2’, 16’, 48’), Deepika (4’, 52’, 54’), Monika (7’), Deep Grace Ekka (11’, 34’, 42’), Sangita Kumari (27’, 55’) and Navneet Kaur (58) scored in India’s victory against Hong Kong. India will face the runner-ups of the Pool B in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Earlier, the Indian women's hockey team played out a 1-1 stalemate against South Korea in a Pool A encounter at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Sunday. Navneet Kaur in the 44th minute scored the equaliser for India after Cho Hyejin had put South Korea ahead.

On Monday the men's Hockey team sealed their place in the Semi-final scheduled for Wednesday. The Indian men's team were involved in another goal fest blanking out Bangladesh 12-0 in their last league match.

