Asian Games: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze, Nethra Kumanan finishes fourth in sailing

HANGZHOU: Olympian Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze medal in men’s dinghy ILCA 7 with a net score of 34 at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

Korea's Ha Jeemin takes silver with 33 while Lo Jun Han Ryan of Singapore gets gold with 26.

On the other hand, Nethra Kumanana finishes fourth women’ s single dinghy ILCA6.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Neha Thakur claimed a silver medal in Girls' Dinghy -- ILCA4 event and Armyman Eabad Ali picked up a bronze Men's RS:X event.

India has so far won three medals in Sailing, including one silver and two bronze. So far, India won 20 medals with five gold, as many as silver and 10 bronze.