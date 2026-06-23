Asian Games tickets up for grabs at National Inter-State Athletics C'ships

Seasoned shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and star 3000m steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary -- both gold medallists at the 2022 Asian Games -- would also be in action during the five-day meet.

Another Asian Games gold medallist, javelin thrower Annu Rani is also participating in the championships, though she has been struggling of late. Young high jumper Pooja Singh is also among the ones to watch out for at the meet.

The championship, being held at the Kalinga Stadium after a gap of three years, is the only selection trial for the Asian Games in Japan in September-October, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).