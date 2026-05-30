Asian Games: Teen batting sensation Sooryavanshi among 30 probables; SKY, Gill missing

The list of bowlers has Jasprit Bumrah's name in it although ODIs could be his priority at that point in time taking the 2027 World Cup into account.

Harshit Rana is expected to be fit by then and has been kept in the long-list along with Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

Among spinners, the frontline slow bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey have made it to the list, but only two of the four are expected to be picked. The other two will play the Windies series.

Surprisingly, the only prominent non-performer to make the list is gold medal-winning skipper from the Hangzhou edition -- Ruturaj Gaikwad.