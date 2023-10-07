Asian Games: Team India achieves historic 100-medal feat as Women's Kabaddi team hands India 3rd gold

CHENNAI: Team India on Saturday achieved the historic 100-medal feat at the 19th Asian Games as women in blue defeated Chinese Taipei and clinched the gold medal in the Women's Kabbadi event.

Earlier, Archer Ojas Pravin Deotale won the gold medal in the men’s individual compound archery event, while, Abhishek Verma settled for the silver medal.





Compound Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale (#KheloIndiaAthlete) and @archer_abhishek win the GOLD and SILVER respectively at the #AsianGames2022.



This is the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery



… pic.twitter.com/BYFcQmSl5k — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged a gold medal in the women's compound archery and Aditi Gopichand Swami settled for the bronze medal.

Compound Archer No. 1#KheloIndiaAthlete @VJSurekha wins gold after defeating Korea with a score of 149-145 at the #AsianGames2022



With this, Jyothi has won a total of 3️⃣ Gold at AG



Super proud of you, champ!! Keep Shining#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/SmvgAj8NZn — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023