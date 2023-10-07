Begin typing your search...

Asian Games: Team India achieves historic 100-medal feat as Women's Kabaddi team hands India 3rd gold

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Oct 2023 2:50 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-07 02:52:48.0  )
Asian Games: Team India achieves historic 100-medal feat as Womens Kabaddi team hands India 3rd gold
CHENNAI: Team India on Saturday achieved the historic 100-medal feat at the 19th Asian Games as women in blue defeated Chinese Taipei and clinched the gold medal in the Women's Kabbadi event.

Earlier, Archer Ojas Pravin Deotale won the gold medal in the men’s individual compound archery event, while, Abhishek Verma settled for the silver medal.

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged a gold medal in the women's compound archery and Aditi Gopichand Swami settled for the bronze medal.

