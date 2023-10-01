Asian Games: Tajinderpal clinches gold in Men's Shot Put final

HANGZHOU: The flurry of medals continued for India as Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the country's its second gold in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday. A medal hopeful in the men's shot put final, his sixth attempt turned the tide in his favour. With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt.



Sahib Singh was also in contention for the medal but failed to clinch a podium finish alongside his fellow national teammate. He finished in the 8th position with a throw of 18.62m. Tajinderpal's gold was an affirmation of the dominance he has had in the event over the past couple of years. With a throw of 20.75m to his credit in the 2018 Asiad, he is already the holder of the record for the best throw in the history of the Asian Games. With his exploits in Hangzhou on a blockbuster Sunday for Indian track and field, he now has the Asian record with a throw of 21.77m.

Earlier, track and field athlete Avinash Sable rewrote history by clinching a gold medal in the men's steeplechase 3000m, setting a new Asian Games record with his timing. Sable, who was India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games, became India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games. He also bested the previous record of 8:22.79, which was held by Iran's Keyhani Hossein for the last five years by breasting the tape in 8.19.50s. Sable's efforts also brought India's first gold in athletics in the 19th Asian Games.

Sable took the lead quite early in the race and extended his lead in the race with each passing lap. He raced past the finish line comfortably ahead of the Japanese duo of Aoki Ryoma and Sanada Seiya, who secured silver and bronze with their finishes respectively.