Asian Games: Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in Men's 50m rifle 3P event, shatter world record

HANGZHOU: The Indian shooting contingent continues to dominate at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as the men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50m rifle Men's 3P event on Friday.

With a score of 1769 points, Team India secured the gold. The silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points. With their score, India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by USA since last year.

"1st gold for the day India's M 50m Rifle 3Ps team, featuring the trio - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, @KusaleSwapnil, and Akhil Sheoran, secured the gold medal today, beginning the day on a golden note! Let's shower our champions with applause and heartfelt congratulations for this remarkable achievement! #Cheer4India #Hallabol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22," tweeted SAI Media.

This is India's 15th medal at the Asian Games at shooting at the ongoing Hangzhou meet. India has a total of 27 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with seven gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals. Earlier, the shooting trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju continued the country's unstoppable run at shooting as they secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle pistol team final at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points. Earlier on Thursday, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged another gold medal for India in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.

The match-up saw a comeback from Sarabjot Singh to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun Singh Cheema qualified for the final in 8th place. Shiva Narwal failed to qualify for the individual final finishing 14th but the Indian team's combined score was enough to edge out China by one point for Gold. With 1734 points Indian team clinched the gold, China stood second with 1733 points and Vietnam secured the bronze with 1730 points.

