Asian Games: Sindhu, Unnati bow out in quarters as India draw blank in individual badminton

India had won three medals at the last edition in Hangzhou, with the men's team winning a silver, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claiming doubles gold and HS Prannoy returning with a bronze in men's singles.

However, three years later, while the Indian men's team managed a bronze, none of the shuttlers could reach the semifinals of the various categories, which would have assured a medal.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, forced to play her third match in less than 24 hours, lost to Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei 21-11, 18-21, 10-21.

While 19-year-old Hooda went down 16-21, 21-14, 17-21 to three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in another quarterfinal.

Earlier, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who won a maiden World Championships bronze last month, suffered a 18-21, 9-21 loss to Malaysian world No. 5 pairing Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in the women's doubles quarterfinals.