Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema win Gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team

HANGZHOU: India's stellar performance in shooting events continues as Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged another gold medal for India in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indian team finished one point ahead of silver medal holders China. This is the fourth gold medal in shooting and overall sixth in the ongoing Asian Games.

The match-up saw a comeback from Sarabjot Singh to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event.

Arjun Singh Cheema qualified for the final in 8th place. Shiva Narwal failed to qualify for the individual final finishing 14th but the Indian team's combined score was enough to edge out China by one point for Gold.

With 1734 points Indian team clinched the gold, China stood second with 1733 points and Vietnam secured the bronze with 1730 points. India have now 13 medals in shooting with four gold, four silver, and five bronze.

Earlier, India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged a gold in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final on Wednesday.

The Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country's dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event on Wednesday.

Earlier, team India's shooting trio, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar, clinched first gold in shooting in the men's 10 m air rifle team event. As of now India have 23 medals at the Asian Games which include 5 Golds.

