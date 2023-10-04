Asian Games: Sai Pratheek-Tanisha, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri lose in pre-quarters

HANGZHOU: Indian shuttlers Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto bowed out in the mixed doubles Round of 16 at the Hangzhou Asian Games while the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also lost in the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto faced defeat against world No. 9 Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 21-18, 21-8. Treesa-Gayatri went down 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 against Korean pair Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela advanced to the round of 16 on Tuesday after beating Maldives' Aminath Nabeeha and Fathimath Nabaaha in a straight set 21-14, 21-12 in 32 minutes.

Sai-Tanisha had progressed to the round of 16 in the mixed doubles on Monday defeating Macao's Chong Leong and Weng Chi NG 2-0.