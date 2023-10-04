Asian Games: Parveen Hooda ends campaign with women's 57 kg bronze

HANGZHOU: Indian boxer Parveen Hooda ended her Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a women's 57 kg bronze medal following a loss on Wednesday.

She lost to two-time World champion Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei by 0-5 in the semis.

Parveen who earlier secured the Olympic quota by reaching the semifinals has now become the fourth Indian boxer to win the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2022 after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Narender.

"PARVEEN WINS BRONZE A great Asian Games outing for the pugilist #PunchMeinHaiDum 3.O #AsianGames #Cheer4India #Boxing," tweeted Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Media.

https://twitter.com/BFI_official/status/1709451912448442524

Now, India has a total of 73 medals in the Asian Games Hangzhou, with 16 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze medals.