Asian Games: Men's, women's Squash team win second Pool match

HANGZHOU: The Indian men’s squash team continued their dominance in the Hangzhou Asian Games as they defeated Kuwait at the HOC Squash Court 5 on Wednesday.

India defeated Kuwait in their second Pool A match by 3-0.

Mahesh Mangaonkar provided the first win to India in the opening games. He won by 3-0 against Falah Mohammad. He ended the game in 21 minutes with 11-7, 11-1 and 11-2 victory. In the second game, Saurav Ghosal faced Abdullah Almezayen. His match went to four sets but after his opponent retired, he was declared the winner.

Saurav had lost his first and second match by 5-11 and 13-15 respectively, but he made a comeback in the third set and won 11-6. In the fourth set, however, the Kuwaiti player retired and Saurav Ghoshal was awarded one point for India.

India clinched the match in the third game in just 22 minutes. Abhay Singh defeated Alramezi Ali in three straight sets 11-7, 11-6 and 11-6.

On the other hand, the women's squash team had another successful day.

They beat Nepal 3-0 in their second Pool B match. In the first game, Dipika Pallikal Karthik won her match against Swasthani Shrestha convincingly by 3-0 in just 13 mins with straight sets in 11-1, 11-3, 11-2.

Joshana Chinappa gave India a 2-0 lead by winning against Bipana Bhlon 3-0. She also completed her match in just 13 minutes with a straight-set win 11-4, 11-2, 11-2.

Anahat Singh sealed the match in just 16 minutes with a straight-set win 3-0 with 11-7, 11-1, 11-2 against Krishna Thapa.

The Indian squash contingent started its 19th Asian Games campaign with commanding triumphs over Singapore and Pakistan, respectively, in the men's and women's team event on Tuesday.