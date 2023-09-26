Asian Games, Men's Windsurfer RS:X: Indian sailor Eabad Ali wins bronze medal

CHENNAI: Indian sailor Eabad Ali wins bronze medal in Men's windsurfer RS:X event at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games.

With this, Eabad Ali gave India its second medal of the day and the medal tally for the country rose to 13.

Earlier, 17-year-old sailor Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category, secured the silver and India's first medal in Sailing after 11 races.

