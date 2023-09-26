Begin typing your search...

Asian Games, Men's Windsurfer RS:X: Indian sailor Eabad Ali wins bronze medal

With this, Eabad Ali gave India its second medal of the day and the medal tally for the country rose to 13.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Sep 2023 8:08 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-26 08:09:41.0  )
Indian sailor Eabad Ali

CHENNAI: Indian sailor Eabad Ali wins bronze medal in Men's windsurfer RS:X event at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games.

Earlier, 17-year-old sailor Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category, secured the silver and India's first medal in Sailing after 11 races.

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here

Online Desk

