Asian Games, Men's cricket: Yashasvi's ton takes India to semis defeating Nepal

CHENNAI: Indian Men manage to get past Nepal in the quarterfinals contest of the Asian Games cricket at Hangzhou. Nepal managed to score just 179 runs in response to India's 202.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's quickfire ton coming off 49 balls had put India in the driver's seat with 202 on the board. Chasing a steep target, Nepal was taken close to the target with some important 20s and Airee's 32. But the lack of a big knock has has resulted in the Himalayan nation falling short by 23 runs.

Ravi Bishnoi is the pick of the bowlers, as he scalped three wickets conceding just 24 runs off his four overs. With the women's team already winning gold, the men's team too looks poised to emerge as champions.

