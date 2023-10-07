Begin typing your search...

Asian Games, Men's cricket: India wins toss, opts to bowl first against Afghanistan

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Oct 2023 6:25 AM GMT
Asian Games, Mens cricket: India wins toss, opts to bowl first against Afghanistan
India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib (X)

CHENNAI: Team India has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the Men's cricket final of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Playing XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Noor Ali Zadran, Afsar Khan Zazai, Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Akbari Zubariullah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Farid Malik, Zahir Khan

