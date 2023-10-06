Asian Games Men's Cricket: India blows away Bangladesh to enter Finals

CHENNAI: The Indian Men's Cricket team is all set to add another medal to India's tally as they hand Bangladesh a thumping nine-wicket defeat in the Semifinal event of the Asian Games at the ZJUT Cricket Field at Hangzhou. India in its reply to Bangladesh's 96, scored 97 in just 9.2 overs for the loss of one wicket.

In the quick chase, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (35*) and Tilak Varma (55*) shared nine maximums and five boundaries between them. The duo assured India was steady on course despite losing Yashaswi Jaiswal for a nought in the very first over.

With this win, India is guaranteed of a medal in the Final match scheduled tomorrow. Later today, Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the second Semifinal, and the winner will face India.