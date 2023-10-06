Asian Games Men's Cricket: Afghanistan pulls off an upset against Pakistan, to face India in Final

CHENNAI: The Afghanistan cricket team has stunned Pakistan and cricket fans all over the world by pulling off a sensational upset against Pakistan in the Asian Games semifinal match at Hangzhou.

The clinical Afghan bowling attack bowled out Pakistan to a below par 115. The West Asian nation chased down (116/6) the score with 13 balls and four wickets to spare.

Noor Ali topscored with 39 and skipper Gulbadin Naib played an entertaining cameo to score 26 off-19 balls courtesy three sixes.

Afghanistan has just won four Bronze medals in this edition of the Asian Games. With two back-to-back upsets (Sri Lanka in quarters and Pakistan is Semis), Afghanistan will look to make it three against India tomorrow and win its maiden Gold medal at the Games.