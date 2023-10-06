Asian Games Men's Cricket: Afghanistan pulls off an upset against Pakistan, to face India in Final

Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Oct 2023 9:18 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-06 09:22:05.0  )
CHENNAI: The Afghanistan cricket team has stunned Pakistan and cricket fans all over the world by pulling off a sensational upset against Pakistan in the Asian Games semifinal match at Hangzhou.

The clinical Afghan bowling attack bowled out Pakistan to a below par 115. The West Asian nation chased down (116/6) the score with 13 balls and four wickets to spare.

Noor Ali topscored with 39 and skipper Gulbadin Naib played an entertaining cameo to score 26 off-19 balls courtesy three sixes.

Afghanistan has just won four Bronze medals in this edition of the Asian Games. With two back-to-back upsets (Sri Lanka in quarters and Pakistan is Semis), Afghanistan will look to make it three against India tomorrow and win its maiden Gold medal at the Games.

Online Desk

