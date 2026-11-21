The event, organised by sports marketing management agency Elite Sports Management, celebrated the achievements and journeys of Vithya, Gurindervir, Harita Bhadra and kabaddi player Aslam Inamdar, recognising their sacrifices, resilience and teamwork behind their success.

Vithya was among the standout performers at the Games, winning gold in the women's 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles. Her 54.75-second performance in the hurdles was a national record, surpassing the long-standing mark held by PT Usha.