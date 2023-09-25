Asian Games: Manipur’s Roshibina Naorem Devi confirms bronze for India in Wushu

HANGZHOU: Carrying India's medal hopes in Wushu in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Roshibina Naorem Devi from Manipur stormed into the semi-final in the women's 60 Kg category on Monday, assuring the country of at least a bronze.

She produced a dazzling performance in the quarterfinal, making short work of Kazakhstan's Aiman Karshyga.

Significantly, Naorem won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Further boosting India's medal hopes from Wushu on Monday, Surya Bhanu also posted a win over Uzbekistan’s Khaydarov 2-1 in the 1/8 final in the men’s 60kg category to qualify for the next round.

However, Baliyan Vikrant lost to Indonesia’s Samuel Marbun 1-2 in the men’s 65 kg category.

At the last edition of the Asian Games, India’s 13-member Wushu contingent returned with four bronze medals.

Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi’s silver in the women’s 60kg at Guangzhou in 2010 ranks as India’s best result in Wushu in the Asian Games.