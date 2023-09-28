Asian Games: Manika, Manush secure wins in table table round of 32; Sreeja loses

HANGZHOU: Indian table tennis players Manika Batra, Manush Shah, and Manav Vikash clinched victories in the round of 32 of the table tennis at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

In the men's doubles round of 32 match, India's Manav Vikash and Manush Shah clinched a win against Maldivies' Moosa Ahmed and Mohamed Ismail by 1-3.

The Indian duo won in the first, third, and fourth set to seal the game.

In the women's singles round 32 match, Manika Batra defeated Nepal's Nabita Shrestha by 4-0. The Indian player dominated the game from the very first and won straight four sets.

However, Sreeja Akula failed to clinch a win in the women's singles round 32 game and lost against North Korea’s Songgyong Pyon by 0-4.

Sreeja lost the match in straight sets. In the round 16 mixed doubles match, the Indians failed to make a mark.

In the first game, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akul lost against Thiland's Phakpoom Sanguansin by 3-0.

In the other round 16 games of mixed doubles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra lost to Singapore's Zhe Yu Clarence and Jian Zeng by 3-2.

The Sathiyan-Manika duo dominated the game at the first but failed to keep consistency. They won straight three sets but succumbed in the last two.

Indian table tennis squad for Asian Games:

Men’s singles: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula.

Men's doubles: Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah.

Women's doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale.

Mixed doubles: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai

Men's reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty

Women's reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya

In the medal tally of the ongoing Asian Games, India stands in fifth place with a total of 24 medals, which includes six gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.

