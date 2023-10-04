Asian Games: Jyothi-Pravin storm into mixed team compound archery final

HANGZHOU: India's Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale advanced to the final of the mixed team compound archery at the Asian Games on Wednesday. The Indian archers Jyothi-Pravin defeated Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyunto 159-155.

"The No. 1 Seed pair and #KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas and @VJSurekha are on fire as they defeated Kazakhstan (No. 4 Seed) with a spectacular scoreline of 159-155, securing their spot in the Finals! A Silver Medal is assured! Our archers are shining bright, and #Cheer4India out loud," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, the pair had moved to the semi-final after beating the Malaysian team by a scoreline of 158 - 155 on Wednesday. The medal match of the mixed team compound archery will start soon. The Recurve Mixed Team will also be in action and will compete for a medal.

