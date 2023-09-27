Asian Games: India’s women’s skeet team misses medal, finishes fourth

HONGZHOU: India women's skeet team finished fourth in the Asian Games on Wednesday and missed a podium finish. The skeet team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon earned 336 points.

Kazakhstan claimed the gold medal with 350 points, China secured silver with 348 points while Thailand won bronze with 342 points. Earlier in the day, the men's skeet team of Angad Vir Singh, Gurjoat Singh and Anand Jeet Singh bagged the bronze medal.

The gold medal went to China with 362 points, Qatar secured silver medal with 359 points and the Indian team earned 355 points to get the bronze. India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged a gold while Ashi Chouksey got a bronze medal in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final. It was a double podium finish for India in the event.

Sift got 469.6 points and created a world record and in the process also broke Asian record and the Asian Games record. The world record was held by Great Britain, the Asian record by China and the Asian Games record by Mongolia. Ashi got 451.9 points. China's Qiongyue Zhang won the silver in the event with 462.3 points.

Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched a gold on Wednesday in the women's 25 m pistol team event. India got a total of 1759 points, China secured silver with 1756 points and South Korea got the bronze with 1742 points.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samara secured a silver medal for India in the women's 50 m rifle 3P shooting. With a score of 1754 points, India secured a silver medal at the event, falling just 19 points short of a gold medal.

Earlier, the team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar captured world-record-breaking gold in men's 10 metre air rifle team. In the women's 10 m air rifle team, the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey had got a silver. Ramita also secured a bronze medal in the women's 10 m air rifle individual event.

Aishwary had also won a bronze in the men's 10 m air rifle individual event. The men's 25 m rapid-fire pistol trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala had also got a bronze.