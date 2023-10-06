Asian Games: Indians men's hockey team clinch gold; secure Paris Olympic quota

HANGZHOU: India defeated Japan 5-1 in the final to win gold medal in the men's hockey tournament in the Asian Games on Friday and also secured a berth in the 2014 Olympic Games in Paris next year.



Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace in 32nd and 59th minutes, while Manpreet Singh (25th min), Amit Rohidas (36th min) and Abhishek in 48th minutes scored for India. Japan's lone consolation was scored by Seren Tanaka off an indirect penalty corner.