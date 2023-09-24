Asian Games: Indian men’s doubles duo Saketh-Ramanathan progress into pre-quarter-finals

HANGZHOU: Indian men’s doubles duo Saketh Myneni and Ramanathan Ramkumar have progressed to pre-quarter-finals at the Asian Games after registering a dominating straight-set win over Nepal’s Bastola Abhishek and Khadka Pradip on Sunday.

Saketh-Ramanathan defeated Nepal by 6-2, 6-3 in just 57 minutes.

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal started the Asian Games men's singles campaign with a win defeating Macao China's Ho Tin Marco 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets on Sunday.

Nagal had received a bye in the first round at Asian Games 2023.

The 26-year-old Nagal will face either Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan or Tajikistan's Firuz Mukhidinov in the third round.