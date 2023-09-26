Asian Games: Indian 10m air rifle mixed team narrowly misses out on bronze medal

HANGZHOU: Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal lost 20-18 against Korea in the 10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Tuesday. The Indian duo had taken an 8-0 lead, however, Hajun Park and Eunseo Lee bounced back and won an enthralling shoot-off.

After a riveting competition in which both teams put forth spectacular performances and gave their best to win third place, South Korea took home the bronze.

Korea's Park Hajun and Lee Eunseo ultimately prevailed 20-18. The performance of the duo of 20-year-old Divyansh and Ramita was anticipated to be remarkable, but things did not go according to plan at the beginning, with the duo qualifying for the finals in sixth and last place following the qualification round.

India and Korea competed for the bronze medal in a tense contest. The Indians led 9-3 at one stage in the race to the winning score of 16. However, Korea put on a tremendous comeback in the subsequent series to ultimately defeat the Indians 20-18.

Earlier, Indian shooters Ramita and Divyansh Panwar finished sixth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification round with 628.2 points. They will go up against Eunseo Lee and Hajun Park of the Republic of Korea in the bronze medal match.

Ramita Jindal bagged a silver and bronze medal on Monday while Divyansh Singh Panwar was a part of the 10m air rifle men's team that clinched the gold medal at Hangzhou.

