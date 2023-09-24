Asian Games: India women cruise past Bangladesh for an 8-wicket win

Begin typing your search...

Despite losing skipper Mandhana and Shefali Verma, India chased down this paltry total with ease as Jemimah Rodrigues (20) scored the winning runs.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Sep 2023 3:37 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Pooja Vastrakar's exceptional spell and some decent batting have helped India edge Bangladesh for an eight-wicket win in the semi-final contest of the Asian Games women's cricket at Hangzhou.

Coming to bat first, Vastrakar rattled the Bangladesh top order as three wickets fell just under 20. Bangladesh were not able to recover from the top-order collapse and ended up mustering a poor 51.

Brief scores:

India: 52/2(8.2)

Bangladesh: 51/10(17.5)

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here: https://asiangames.dtnext.in/

Online Desk

